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ROBERT DAVID STEELE: What Trump's About To Do Is SHOCKING! (Powerful Interview)
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99 views • February 17, 2019
A must-watch interview of Robert David Steele concerning the latest plans by President Trump - including nationalizing the Federal Reserve and returning to a gold-backed currency by the end of THIS YEAR!
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