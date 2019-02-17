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A Night At The Garden- Field Of Vision
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5 views • February 17, 2019
This is the Democratic Party of today. A globalist, socialist, fascist regime going the nation with hatred, division, oppression and violence. This really was held at the Garden in New York in 1938 let the year sink in. You read it correctly, 1938. Less than one year later Hitler invaded Poland to begin what would become World War II. WE MUST END THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND THEIR SOCIALIST AGENDA TODAY.
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