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Does Not Compute!! Ancient Robots of Sardinia
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45 views • February 17, 2019
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The giants of mont'e prama are anomalous statues, and they do resemble the likes of C3PO or Iron Man, the question is, what were they?
Narrated by Erika Lee:
https://youtu.be/mRmmgq8UUkA
Music is Candlepower and Big Screen from the YT Audio Library
The giants of mont'e prama are anomalous statues, and they do resemble the likes of C3PO or Iron Man, the question is, what were they?
Narrated by Erika Lee:
https://youtu.be/mRmmgq8UUkA
Music is Candlepower and Big Screen from the YT Audio Library
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