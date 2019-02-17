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Dr. Theresa Deisher on Aborted Human Fetal DNA in Vaccines
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10450 views • February 17, 2019
Dr. Theresa Deisher was one of the featured speakers at Alliance for Life Ontario's annual conference in Guelph, Ontario on June 23, 2018.
Dr. Deisher is the President of non-profit Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute. Her research focuses on the health risks of the residual human fetal DNA contaminants and retroviruses found in pharmaceutical products, include some vaccines. Studies show these contaminants may be implicated in autism, autoimmune disease and cancer. www.SoundChoice.org.
Dr. Deisher is the President of non-profit Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute. Her research focuses on the health risks of the residual human fetal DNA contaminants and retroviruses found in pharmaceutical products, include some vaccines. Studies show these contaminants may be implicated in autism, autoimmune disease and cancer. www.SoundChoice.org.
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