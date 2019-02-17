© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flat Earth Metabunk Debunked
Follow
1
Share
Report
129 views • February 17, 2019
Last week Joe Rogan devoted yet another entire episode of his podcast to calling out me, Eric Dubay, and the Flat Earth. Proving once again what a sold-out traitor he is, Joe has even taken to wearing a "Round Earth Shill" shirt to mock those of us who are exposing him. He is visibly concerned at the rapid rise of the flat Earth movement and what it will mean for him, his Mason friends, and their cozy lucrative shill-jobs. In this video I debunk every argument he and Mick West attempt to...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.