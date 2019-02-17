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WALKING THE WALK WITH COACH DAVE. IT'S "BOOTS ON THE GROUND"
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18 views • February 17, 2019
AUDIO ONLY COACH WAS DRIVING ACROSS THE COUNTRY DURING THIS SHOW SO HANG IN THERE WITH US. COME MEET COACH IN PERSON MARCH 28TH-31ST DALLAS TEXAS. VISIT WWW.HEARTHEWATCHMEN.COM FOR DETAILS.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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