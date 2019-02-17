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Hoaxed
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392 views • February 17, 2019
Mike Cernovich's documentary 'Hoaxed'. IMO this movie is one of the only ways to end the mainstream media permanently. It is shadow banned on youtube, reddit, twitter, google, bing, yahoo, duck duck go, wikipedia, facebook, etc, you cannot even mention the name of this movie without your comment being shadow banned. IMO its the greatest documentary in the past 15-20 years. To purchase go to 'http://hoaxedmovie.com/' or 'https://vimeo.com/ondemand/hoaxed'. Download it and spread it far and wide.
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