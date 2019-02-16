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Transformation Talks: Lacy Frazer & Jeff Jones Talk Ego, Armor, & Self Love ~ No. 2
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2 views • February 16, 2019
Whole Soul School and Foundation Co-Founder Lacy Frazer and Guest Jeff Jones discuss the Ego, its Armor, and the Remedy and Healing Power of Self Love. Many wonderful insights and awarenesses are shared with a refreshing authenticity and reference for the journeys we all make in our own perfect timing to remember ourselves as Whole Souls. For it is awareness that sheds light on the methods and mechanisms of our egos and our conditioned beliefs. www.wholesoulschoolandfoundation.org
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