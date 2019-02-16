© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turning the Great Cosmic Wheel: Key Resets, Upside Down Frequencies, & 5D Cosmic Compass Activations
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • February 16, 2019
The Arcturian Collective share this impactful and powerful message about the current resets, the upside down frequencies, the calls to greater alignment, and the cosmic compasses we all have within . . . to navigate these new shifts, these potent changes, and these ascension frequencies unfolding. They teach about the cosmic compass we all have inside us. They talk about the energies of the mass, global, and cosmic consciousness and cosmic compass reset occurring.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.