© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel Teague: PLANETARY SHIFT: URGENT INCOMING MESSAGE FOR ALL STARSEEDS!!! June 16, 2015
Follow
0
Share
Report
75 views • February 16, 2019
Alexandra Meadors interviews Daniel Teague of VegaStarHealings.com.
It has come to our awareness that this message needs to get out to ALL STARSEEDS IMMEDIATELY.
We are calling all Starseeds, Ground Crew, Guardians, Healers, Practitioners, Shamans, Psychics, Lightworkers, Light Warriors, and more. Whatever you consider your role to be towards the TRANSITION of Earth, this is a CALLING for ALL of Those Serving The Light!!!
Please share this far and wide and ... Read more shorturl.at/jyQ28
It has come to our awareness that this message needs to get out to ALL STARSEEDS IMMEDIATELY.
We are calling all Starseeds, Ground Crew, Guardians, Healers, Practitioners, Shamans, Psychics, Lightworkers, Light Warriors, and more. Whatever you consider your role to be towards the TRANSITION of Earth, this is a CALLING for ALL of Those Serving The Light!!!
Please share this far and wide and ... Read more shorturl.at/jyQ28
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.