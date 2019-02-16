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Psychology Out Of control in Iredell County North Carolina, Constitutional Rights Obliterated, DHS Abuse
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5 views • February 16, 2019
My house has been destroyed from water damage, Mold, and Mildew due to Iredell County DHS therapists illegal interference with my right to conduct trade and commerce. They knowingly have prevented me from repairing a leaky flat section of roof on my house for over 5 years, destroying most of the property inside the house with mold and mildew as well as extensive structural damage despite hiring a lawyer to stop them.
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