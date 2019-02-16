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((( WAKE UP ))) War Room Full Show- Dems Respond To Nat Emergency By Threatening To Confiscate guns 02/15/2019
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462 views • February 16, 2019
Just as Infowars predicted, President Trump declared a National Emergency at the Southern Border on the exact day The War Room predicted. More comes out about Jussie Smollet and his hate crime claim and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be caught up in another massive lie.
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