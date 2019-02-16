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Black Snow Is Falling from the Skies in Siberia, and It Is Toxic.
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49 views • February 16, 2019
Feb. 15, 2019– Mary Greeley News – A pall of eerie black snow has covered several towns in the Siberian region of Kuzbass, which is home to 2.6 million people and one of the world’s largest coal fields.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81595
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81595
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