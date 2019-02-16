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Flat Earth Longest Distance Proofs
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173 views • February 16, 2019
The following video shows all the longest distance proofs for flat Earth such as rail guns hitting straight-line targets over a hundred miles away and the world record horizon zoom which captured mountains 275 miles away! Thousands to tens of thousands of feet of supposed curvature would make this video impossible if Earth were truly a globe.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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