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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) 2-15-2019 Stewart Rhodes, Matt Bracken
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26 views • February 16, 2019
Friday, February 15th - President Trump is officially declaring the crisis on the southern border a national emergency, the maneuver is very critical for the safety of the country. The emergency push for security is due to the drugs, human trafficking, and criminal gangs that have been crossing the border. Today's in-studio guest is founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes sharing his fight in defending the Constitution.
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