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Full Show – Trump Declares National Emergency As Democrats Plot New False Flag – 02/15/2019
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1376 views • February 16, 2019
President Trump is officially declaring the crisis on the southern border a national emergency. He reminds Americans that the maneuver is very precedented and critical for the safety of the country. Also, in DC, bipartisan spending is out of control and the national debt has grown faster than any other time in history. Today's in-studio guest is founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes sharing his fight in defending the Constitution.
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