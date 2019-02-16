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Democrats Launch Seven Days In May Coup
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828 views • February 16, 2019
The movie “Seven Days In May” depicts a military coup to overthrow the U.S President. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Alex in studio to break down the deep state plot Trump must defeat.
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