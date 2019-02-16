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Democrats Admit 25th Amendment Coup Plan
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258 views • February 16, 2019
Democrats will do anything to remove President Trump from office and have now admitted there was a coup to invoke the 25th amendment. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes joins Alex in studio to discuss the planned coup as well as the national emergency on the border.
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