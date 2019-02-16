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Marxist Religion Threatens Planet Earth
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249 views • February 16, 2019
Stewart Rhodes and Matt Bracken join Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the followers of Marxist ideologies are far more self-righteous than most other religions, and they expose the end goal of socialism: the destruction of our current capitalist, trade based, and interconnected world.
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