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New Attorney General William Barr Comes Right Out Of The Swamp
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31 views • February 15, 2019
President Trump called for draining the swamp during the 2016 election, but his new AG seems to be one of the heinous swamp creatures that should have been drained.
https://www.infowars.com/senate-confirms-william-barr-to-be-trumps-next-attorney-general/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-infowars-arrives-at-the-el-paso-juarez-border/
https://www.infowars.com/rock-throwing-migrants-use-women-children-as-human-shields/
https://www.infowars.com/senate-confirms-william-barr-to-be-trumps-next-attorney-general/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-infowars-arrives-at-the-el-paso-juarez-border/
https://www.infowars.com/rock-throwing-migrants-use-women-children-as-human-shields/
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