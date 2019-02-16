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“Release The Algorithm”: Google Inc. (A Taxpayer Inception Funded Corporation)
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4 views • February 16, 2019
Not only is it morally wrong, it’s illegal per Federal Law to discriminate against color, creed, et. al. Tax payer monies were used to fund the inception of Google (see link below). We the people demand the release of ALL Google algorithms used (past and present), in “curating” information. https://patternisprologue.com/2019/02/15/whitehouse-gov-petition-r
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