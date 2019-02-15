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Did President Trump Go Far Enough With Emergency Address
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503 views • February 15, 2019
America needs to confront the reality of the horrors allowed to fester in the lawless failed states rotting with corruption below our southern border.
https://www.infowars.com/trump-frees-up-8-billion-to-build-the-wall/
https://www.infowars.com/pelosi-says-next-dem-prez-could-target-2a-with-national-emergency/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-highlights-angel-moms-as-jim-acosta-claims-border-crisis-manufactured/
https://www.infowars.com/rand-paul-trump-won-a-big-victory-with-wall-funding/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-frees-up-8-billion-to-build-the-wall/
https://www.infowars.com/pelosi-says-next-dem-prez-could-target-2a-with-national-emergency/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-highlights-angel-moms-as-jim-acosta-claims-border-crisis-manufactured/
https://www.infowars.com/rand-paul-trump-won-a-big-victory-with-wall-funding/
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