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Nancy Pelosi Threatens Martial Law And Gun Confiscation
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948 views • February 15, 2019
Nancy Pelosi is now threatening the American people with gun confiscation should a Democratic president be elected after Trump. Alex breaks down the left's hate for the 2nd amendment and the constitution.
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