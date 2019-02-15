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Full show: Did Trump Get Played By Democrat Omnibus Bill?
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166 views • February 15, 2019
Gabe Gigout along with his father and pastor join David Knight to discuss his story about his weightlifting career. He depends on a wheelchair to get around, and has had numerous surgeries to treat spina bifida, a condition caused when the spinal column doesn’t close completely. Then David breaks down what is currently going on with the omnibus bill and how it is about to get passed. Chuck Schumer praises North Korea and the Middle East for their stance on climate change.
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