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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 2/15/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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22 views • February 15, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
TRUMP OFFICIALLY DECLARES BORDER CRISIS A NATIONAL EMERGENCY THIS MORNING
POLICE: 'EMPIRE' ACTOR JUSSIE SMOLLETT LIKELY STAGED RACIAL ATTACK WITH FRIENDS
NEW MEXICO, MASSACHUSETTS & VERMONT LATEST DEMOCRAT TARGETS TO ALLOW POST-BIRTH ABORTIONS
Guests:
Stewart Rhoades
Matt Bracken
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
TRUMP OFFICIALLY DECLARES BORDER CRISIS A NATIONAL EMERGENCY THIS MORNING
POLICE: 'EMPIRE' ACTOR JUSSIE SMOLLETT LIKELY STAGED RACIAL ATTACK WITH FRIENDS
NEW MEXICO, MASSACHUSETTS & VERMONT LATEST DEMOCRAT TARGETS TO ALLOW POST-BIRTH ABORTIONS
Guests:
Stewart Rhoades
Matt Bracken
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