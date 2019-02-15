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The Twilight Zone Just Got REAL!
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990 views • February 15, 2019
America is divided. Social engineers have brainwashed half the country into believing the President and his supporters are a threat to their existence. But there is a resistance. The other half of the country begins to rise up in defense of liberty to save the Republic.
Meanwhile, the Global Elite use the spy-grid to collect names of rebellion leaders in preparation for.... The "Big Event".
Meanwhile, the Global Elite use the spy-grid to collect names of rebellion leaders in preparation for.... The "Big Event".
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