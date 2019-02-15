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NPR Plans To Brett Kavanaugh Alex Jones
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295 views • February 15, 2019
MSM continues to prove they are the enemy of the American people as fake news stories get pushed in order to ruin the lives of patriots like Alex Jones and president Trump. Alex takes the media head on in the info war.
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