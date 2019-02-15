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Police Believe Empire Star Jussie Smollett Staged Attack
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251 views • February 15, 2019
The case surrounding the alleged attack by MAGA hat wearing Trump supporters is beginning to unravel at light speed as even the police now believe he may have staged it. Alex breaks down how asking questions should always be allowed when events like this occur.
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