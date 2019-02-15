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Robert D. Steele - Swamp Draining, Fed Takeover, 16th Amendment,
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35 views • February 15, 2019
Robert David Steel has an impressive list of positions and accomplishments. He was recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and continues an ongoing and tireless pursuit of patriotism, supporting constitutional princicles, and doing the right thing.
Mr. Steele covers a lot of topics in this interview, including the recent betrayal of Trump by his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner.
We knew this was coming.
Mr. Steele covers a lot of topics in this interview, including the recent betrayal of Trump by his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner.
We knew this was coming.
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