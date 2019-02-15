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Infowars Archives - ROBERT MUELLER - JOURNEY TO THE DARK SIDE ( teaser) Infowars.com 2/14/19
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43 views • February 15, 2019
Take a peek into the former FBI director’s extremely shady past in this interview with Constitutional Lawyer Robert Barnes, the lawyer for the Covington Catholic High School “MAGA” teens. Mr. Barnes lays out the history of Robert Mueller’s high profile cover-ups and crimes as "the fixer" for the Deep State.
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