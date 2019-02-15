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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show – Trump Prepares To Declare National Emergency As McCabe Repeats Russian Propaganda On CBS – 02/14/2019
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12 views • February 15, 2019
President Trump slammed ex FBI Director Andrew McCabe as a disgrace to the FBI and the country after McCabe confirmed a NYT report saying there were DOJ discussions plotting to remove Trump from office. Trump went on to claim McCabe was a puppet for James Comey and said he was a “big part” of the Hillary scandal and Russia hoax. Meanwhile, establishment media pundits are panicking over Trump’s surging poll numbers and even admitting a 2020 victory is likely.
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