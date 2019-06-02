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Noahide Laws: Steven and Jana Chat 2/6/19
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116 views • February 15, 2019
Our first Steven and Jana chat INL chat where we will discuss issues from around the world. We will speak on various subjects that today's Christians and believers in Yeshua have to deal with but the main purpose of this "chat" is to bring awareness to the Christian Body about Pharisaic laws and Noahide laws that we will have to face in the near future .However we will touch on many different issues and answer questions you may have for us.
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