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Empire Actor's Leftist Narrative Crumbles
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21 views • February 15, 2019
Jussie Smollet who began his career as a Disney child actor, and recently panicked over being written out of his role in the FOX series Empire. And now ABC7 reports that Smollett's alleged monstrosity of lies, attempting to game the leftist manufactured divide while vaguely implementing the President of the United States in a hate crime has bitten him like a rabid bald eagle.
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