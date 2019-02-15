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What did these websites look like 20 years ago?
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21 views • February 15, 2019
In this poor attemempt at education i use the "wayback machine" to reveal what websites looked like 2 decades ago!
The segment of the Video featured is "Will It Blend" which can be found here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnFP0IU4gpnmcLnVzDLUtfw
Come join my patreon and twitch page for more videos, art and much much more.
https://www.patreon.com/Johnny_Nathaniel_Jones
The segment of the Video featured is "Will It Blend" which can be found here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnFP0IU4gpnmcLnVzDLUtfw
Come join my patreon and twitch page for more videos, art and much much more.
https://www.patreon.com/Johnny_Nathaniel_Jones
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