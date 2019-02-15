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Promo #2 - The Conspiracy Theorist - Featuring Wolfgang Halbig
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30 views • February 15, 2019
IndependentMediaSolidarity Published on Dec 1, 2018
Independent Media Solidarity presents the second preview of our new feature-length film, The Conspiracy Theorist: What Happened to James Tracy Could Happen to You. Nationally recognized school safety expert, Wolfgang Halbig gives one of his best interviews for the project. This preview features great clips from that intervie
Independent Media Solidarity presents the second preview of our new feature-length film, The Conspiracy Theorist: What Happened to James Tracy Could Happen to You. Nationally recognized school safety expert, Wolfgang Halbig gives one of his best interviews for the project. This preview features great clips from that intervie
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