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Robert Barnes Report on Robert Mueller
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53 views • February 15, 2019
Robert Mueller has a long history of covering up crimes for the deep state. Lawyer Robert Barnes goes through the history of Mueller's sordid past, his latest crime being the "Russian Investigation". Barnes recites what would take me a month to research and write, without apparent notes - amazing!
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