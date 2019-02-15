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Joe Rogan and Neil DeGrasse Tyson vs. Eric Dubay and Eddie Bravo
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173 views • February 15, 2019
Many years ago before having his own "Joe Rogan Questions Everything" TV show and before JRE was the world's biggest podcast, Joe Rogan was a vocal proponent exposing NASA's Moon landing hoax. He debated Penn Gillette, Phil Plait, Mancow, and many others brilliantly explaining the problems and inconsistencies with NASA's supposed Moon landings. Then one day, around Joe's Sci-Fi channel show premier, he had NASA spokesman Neil Degrasse Tyson on his podcast, praised him to a sycophantic...
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