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The greatest commandment and interpretations of scripture
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2 views • February 15, 2019
The greatest commandments in the bible and life to have a successfully completed mission for God and homosexuality explained in light of them better. We are not interpreting things as Christ taught us, and not using good judgement and not noticing how things do change with time. We need to love and be wise, not do inappropriate harm by action or inaction.
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