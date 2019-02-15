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Episode 15, Multiculturalism and Identity Politics
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2 views • February 15, 2019
In this episode I am back, with a better focus and a true purpose. In this episode I talk about multi-culturalism and identity politics and how you cannot have it both ways. There is a classical vision on the way, a renaissance is coming.
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