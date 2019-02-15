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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 2-14-19 Mueller: To The Dark Side, Peter Schiff, Matt Bracken
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12 views • February 15, 2019
Thursday, February 14th - President Trump slammed ex FBI Director Andrew McCabe as a disgrace to the FBI and the country after McCabe confirmed a NYT report saying there were DOJ discussions plotting to remove Trump from office. Meanwhile, establishment media pundits are panicking over Trump’s surging poll numbers and even admitting a 2020 victory is likely.Also, Peter Schiff breaking down how to move forward after Wall Street’s volatile stock action.
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