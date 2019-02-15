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Andrew McCabe Admits Department Of Justice Attempted To Remove President Trump - War Room Full Show
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378 views • February 15, 2019
Owen Shroyer returns to host the War Room today and as major breaking news to discuss including President Trump declaring a national emergency, signing a bill that doesn’t give full wall funding, and the Department Of Justice admitting they attempted to remove President Trump. We also take callers response to these stories.
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