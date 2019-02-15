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Calizeulla Coming To All 50 States
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566 views • February 15, 2019
Matt Bracken breaks down how the leftist, socialist policies adopted by California lawmakers will eventually lead to a Venezuelan-like collapse for the "Golden State", but before that takes place, those same policies have the potential to spread to the rest of the United States.
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