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Governor Cuomo Is Destroying New York But Blaming Florida
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364 views • February 15, 2019
The left is eating their own. One must become insane, before they can become a cannibal. The liberal authoritarian leadership is losing their grip and are struggling to find someone else to blame.
https://www.infowars.com/trump-to-deliver-anti-socialism-speech-in-florida/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-gives-cuomo-an-earful-during-white-house-visit/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-to-deliver-anti-socialism-speech-in-florida/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-gives-cuomo-an-earful-during-white-house-visit/
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