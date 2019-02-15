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Europa, The Last Battle - Part 1
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110 views • February 15, 2019
PART ONE
The TRUTH about:
The Global Economic Structure
The Historical Roots Of Zionism & Communism
The Bolshevik Revolution & The Holodomor
HAVEN’T YOU EVER AT LEAST BEEN CURIOUS AS TO WHAT “THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WORLD WAR II STORY” WAS?
Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of the most horrific war in human history. During the 75 years that have now passed, only a single narrative of the great conflict has been heard until now.
The TRUTH about:
The Global Economic Structure
The Historical Roots Of Zionism & Communism
The Bolshevik Revolution & The Holodomor
HAVEN’T YOU EVER AT LEAST BEEN CURIOUS AS TO WHAT “THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WORLD WAR II STORY” WAS?
Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of the most horrific war in human history. During the 75 years that have now passed, only a single narrative of the great conflict has been heard until now.
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