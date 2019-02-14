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The Truth About The Mueller Report Is About To Come Out
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1212 views • February 14, 2019
To those that have been paying attention, the collusion of the deep state to overthrow Trump's legitimate election has been excruciatingly apparent. When the rest of the world catches up to the truth, what will be the consequences, and who will be held accountable?
https://www.infowars.com/mueller-a-journey-to-the-dark-side/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-andrew-mccabe-admits-department-of-justice-attempted-to-remove-president-trump/
https://www.infowars.com/mueller-a-journey-to-the-dark-side/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-andrew-mccabe-admits-department-of-justice-attempted-to-remove-president-trump/
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