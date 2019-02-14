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Revelation Chapter 6 Bible Study
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25 views • February 14, 2019
What do the 4 horsemen represent? Who is the white horse rider? Is the pre-tribulation rapture a true doctrine? Is the "Great Tribulation" truly found in Revelation?
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE '7th Day Sabbath" with Pastor Scott Velain!
Holy Impact Ministries.com
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://tinyurl.com/yctgz2th
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE '7th Day Sabbath" with Pastor Scott Velain!
Holy Impact Ministries.com
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://tinyurl.com/yctgz2th
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