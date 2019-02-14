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Peter Schiff: U.S. Founded As Republic To Protect From Tyranny Of Democracy
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201 views • February 14, 2019
America has always been a republic since it's founding to prevent the mob rule of democracy. Peter Schiff joins Alex to discuss the state of the economy and the future for America now that many feel their only choice is to vote in socialism.
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