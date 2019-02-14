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Attacker of BBC Cameraman At Trump Rally Was A Possible Plant
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131 views • February 14, 2019
The attacker of BBC's cameraman at Trump Rally was a possible plant. Unite America First does an exclusive interview with Ben Bergquam of Frontline America. He was the man in the media box that witnessed and stopped the attack. He reports the story that liberal news isn't reporting.
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