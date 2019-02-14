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CONFIRMED: BBC Producer Says Footage After Syria Gas Attack Was Staged
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239 views • February 14, 2019
Alex Jones reveals how a BBC Syria Producer, Riam Dalati, has said that the footage of people, mainly children, being treated by doctors after a chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma was staged, "for maximum effect," and in this case, emotional affect.
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