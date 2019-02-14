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HHS Vaccine Safety Testing Scandal
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11 views • February 14, 2019
HHS Vaccine Safety Testing Scandal is a little explainer video to help put things in perspective.
If you want to buy Pixie's book 'Agnotology in Vaccines' then please click on the link below...
http://bit.ly/BuyAgnoBookUnplug
If you want to buy Pixie's book 'Agnotology in Vaccines' then please click on the link below...
http://bit.ly/BuyAgnoBookUnplug
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